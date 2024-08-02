Another hot day ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another day of heat for us here in Northeast Mississippi. Temperatures will slightly cool for the weekend, but those hot temperatures will be back in full force for next week.

FRIDAY: Hot and humid! High temperatures today will be in the upper 90s but with the added humidity, temperatures will feel like we are in the triple digits. An additional heat advisory and heat warnings will be in place today starting at 10 am and lasting through 7pm. We will have a mix of sun and clouds during the day, but there is a slight chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms towards the late evening hours ahead of a cold front. Some of these could be on the stronger side with heavy rainfall and gusty winds being the main threats. Again, this is a slight chance so not everyone will see the rainfall.

THE WEEKEND: The cold front will continue to work its way through our neck of the woods during the day on Saturday so there could be an isolated shower here or there. The “cold” front will not be doing much to our temperatures though. Highs will remain locked in the mid 90s for both days with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: It is looking like the heat is staying with us for most of next week with highs in the upper 90s most days. We will stay rain free for the beginning of the next work week.