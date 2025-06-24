Another HOT Day is Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The forecast has not changed much with highs in the mid 90s before the weekend and heat index values over 100 degrees.

TUESDAY: Humid conditions continue for your Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices will be 100+ again! Make sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks indoor. Afternoon showers are still in the forecast as we hit our high temperature.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Lows will drop into the mid 70s overnight with with passing clouds overhead.

WED-FRI: HEAT ADVISORIES continue through the week because of heat index values and high humidity. Most of the northern counties will expire on Friday, whereas our southern counties will expire Wednesday evening. Do the 7 second hand test before taking your pets on walks. It does not take long for the ground to get hotter than the air temperature. Highs will be in the low 90s this weekend with rain chances slowly increasing.