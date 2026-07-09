Another hot Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With daily rain potential and heat, there is no doubt that it is Summer.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Continued chances for isolated storms throughout the night. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the low to middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Finishing the week with more Summer conditions. Hot afternoon highs will be back in the middle to upper 90s. The heat index is expected to be near 105. There will be a very isolated chance for pop-up showers and storms. Low temperatures will be in the middle 70s overnight.

WEEKEND: Low to middle 90s will be expected for afternoon high temperatures throughout the weekend. Added moisture will increase cloud cover and rain potential. Sunday has the higher rain chance, though Saturday could produced strong to severe storms. A Level 1 – Marginal risk has been placed across the northern third of the WCBI coverage area. Damaging wind is the highest concern. Low to middle 70s for overnight low temperatures.