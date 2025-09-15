Another HOT Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Last week there was little to no rain, but this week rain chances return. Highs continue to stay above average with comfort index staying comfortable.

MONDAY: Rain is possible in the early morning as well as a few isolated showers throughout the day. Keep the umbrella with you, while some areas will experiences showers and others will stay dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few isolated showers are possible in the overnight hours with lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

REST OF WEEK: Rain chances continue into the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Slightly higher moisture values in our atmosphere this week, but still comfortable conditions. Lows will be in the 60s for the rest of the week.