Starkville City Leaders Set To Have Another Public Hearing To Discuss Annexation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- During Tuesday’s board of aldermen meeting in Starkville, city leaders agreed to move forward with the consideration of an amended annexation plan.

An original plan involved the annexing the entire University Estates.

However, after hearing from residents who were opposed to the idea, a new map was redrawn.

Now, the amended version only includes a few parcels of University Estates.

City leaders are expected to have another public hearing on the matter during its August 6th board meeting.