COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dropping highs for the end of the week and through the weekend, after warmer temperatures the first half of the week. Next week warms back up, with our next chance of rain.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear sky may have a few light passing clouds maintaining. The much clearer sky though will allow for temperatures to drop a little bit further tonight. Low temps look to drop into the middle to upper 30s!

FRIDAY: Another shot of cold air will rush in behind a passing, dry cold front. The wind is likely to pick up speed at points throughout the day, with potential for gusts up to 25+ MPH. High temps will try to reach the lower 50s. But the sun will be shining!

WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday morning will start with sub-freezing temperatures, in the middle to upper 20s! High temps will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The weekend overall looks great, despite being cool. Lots of sun is expected with a few passing clouds possible.

NEXT WEEK: A warming trend will push temperatures back into the low to middle 60s by the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring in our next chance for rain. This will allow for more mild overnight lows to come back.