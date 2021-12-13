Another warm up in store this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Yet another stretch of warmer days is in store for the Twin States later this week.

MONDAY: After a very cold start, temperatures rebound in the afternoon with full sun into the low and mid 60s – a fantastic day!

TUESDAY: Clouds begin to increase somewhat as a southerly flow reestablishes itself across the region. Highs stay in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: The sky stays partly cloudy and the days continue to trend milder. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Expect a mostly cloudy sky both days, but highs will still be able to reach into the 70s. A stalling cold front to the northwest should keep rain chances out of the picture through the end of the week.

WEEKEND: The aforementioned front may try and slip into the region over the weekend. Confidence remains low on the overall forecast, but cloudy sky conditions and potentially increasing rain chances will be in store. For now, Sunday holds the best chance to see rain. Highs will back off into the 60s Saturday and perhaps the 50s Sunday.