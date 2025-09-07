Another Warm Up On The Way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cooler weekend will lead to a warmer week ahead. High temperatures will approach the low-to-mid-90’s by the middle of the week.

TONIGHT: Overall a pleasant night with low temperatures reaching the low-60’s. We’ll have some passing clouds, but it looks to be a mild night.

SUNDAY: A nice end to the weekend! Highs will only reach the mid-80’s and it’ll be sunny for most of the day. Clouds will build in tomorrow evening, but we won’t see any rain.

WEEK AHEAD: We’ll be warming up next week. By Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the 90’s. Rain chances return on Tuesday, but so far the chances remain slim. Otherwise, it’ll be nice and sunny for most of the week!