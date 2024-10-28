Another week of 80+degree temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will once again stay well above average this week. Some rain and storms are possible on Halloween.

MONDAY: Starting the week with more sunshine and a warm afternoon! Expect highs to reach the middle 80s with south winds 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: While most will stay clear in north MS, some low clouds could move in from the south after midnight. Lows should drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUE/WED: Expect a mostly sunny sky, though some intervals of cloud coverage will be possible as well. Highs will stay in the middle 80s.

HALLOWEEN: The day looks to start dry, but a front is set to bring rain and storm chances back to the state by afternoon and evening. This may be the best chance of rain we’ve seen in 30+ days, where at least a quarter to half inch of rain is possible. Some areas may get more! Lastly, a few of the storms could become locally stronger…but the primary severe weather concerns should be generally north of us.

FRIDAY: Clouds and some showers are possible to start the day, but gradual drying is expected by afternoon & evening. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s before the 80s return for the weekend.