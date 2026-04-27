More active weather

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – An active pattern for strong to severe storms will continue moving through our area the next couple of days.

MONDAY NIGHT: After an incredibly humid day, we are heading back into an active pattern. Tonight, majority of our coverage area is in a Level 2- Slight risk for severe weather. ALL modes of severe weather are going to be possible overnight. Make sure to have multiple ways of receiving watches and warnings! Temperatures tonight will be muggy, only dropping into the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: After 7a, expect cloudy and muggy through the morning. Temperatures will climb into the low to middle 80s. Pop-up showers will begin in the afternoon.

There will be another severe threat for Tuesday evening and through overnight. Our coverage area is currently placed in a split between Level 2 and 3 out of 5 for a severe weather threat. ALL modes of severe weather will be possible. Again, make sure to have multiple ways of receiving watches and warnings.

WEDNESDAY: Lingering showers may continue into the late morning hours. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s. By late afternoon, some stronger storms may be possible in the southern half of the area. A Level 1- Marginal risk for severe weather has already been placed. Lows overnight will fall into the middle 50s.