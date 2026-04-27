Vehicle chase in Lowndes County ends in a drug arrest

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A vehicle pursuit in Lowndes County ends in a drug arrest.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, in the morning hours on April 25, deputies were involved in an incident stemming from a traffic stop of a 2026 Kia Elantra.

The situation escalated into a vehicle pursuit that began on Cole Road and continued westbound on Highway 82.

The suspect allegedly drove in the eastbound lane, creating a dangerous situation.

The pursuit was initiated after the suspect hit a deputy’s vehicle on Cole Road and ended in the 2200 block of 23rd Street North.

The suspect ran away, but was stopped with the assistance of a K-9 unit.

A search of the vehicle revealed around 20 packages of suspected marijuana, each containing approximately one pound.

A 380-caliber handgun was recovered.

37-year-old Quinton Brewer was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and trafficking of marijuana.

Deputies, along with agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, later executed two search warrants at Brewer’s home and another location he has access to. During those searches, marijuana, methamphetamine, two firearms, and cash were recovered.

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