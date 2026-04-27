Midas Automotive recognized for driving community care

“We have been involved, doing a lot of things, with our annual car giveaway, a lot of local organizations, we sit on a couple of different boards, American Red Cross, Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi, we are very involved in that regard, we are always looking for ways to be involved locally. If it is a school fundraiser, they know they can come to Midas, we are going to do something,” he said.

The 70th anniversary celebration brought together hundreds of Midas franchises, making the win even more significant.

“Our team is our family, we spend a lot of time working together, we like to have fun, take care of our customers, we invest in high quality people that can do high quality repairs,” Weatherford said.

No matter how big Midas Automotive gets, Weatherford and his team plan to continue offering top notch customer service and also making a positive impact in the communities where they are located.

Midas Automotive gifts a vehicle to a deserving community member every year through Project Spark.