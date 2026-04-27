Midas Automotive recognized for driving community care
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It’s a busy Monday morning in the service bays at Midas Automotive on North Gloster.
CEO Jason Weatherford started three years ago with three Midas locations, in Tupelo, Oxford and Columbus. He now has 11 in Mississippi and Tennessee.
Community involvement has been a centerpiece of his business model.
“Cars don’t run without proper care, neither do communities, that is why Midas does both,” Weatherford said.
Recently, Midas Automotive was recognized for its community service and dedication.
At the Midas 70th Anniversary Ceremony, in Georgia, Weatherford was presented with the Mark Smith Community Involvement Award. That national award recognizes a franchise that goes above and beyond in giving back to its local community.
“We have been involved, doing a lot of things, with our annual car giveaway, a lot of local organizations, we sit on a couple of different boards, American Red Cross, Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi, we are very involved in that regard, we are always looking for ways to be involved locally. If it is a school fundraiser, they know they can come to Midas, we are going to do something,” he said.
The 70th anniversary celebration brought together hundreds of Midas franchises, making the win even more significant.
“Our team is our family, we spend a lot of time working together, we like to have fun, take care of our customers, we invest in high quality people that can do high quality repairs,” Weatherford said.
No matter how big Midas Automotive gets, Weatherford and his team plan to continue offering top notch customer service and also making a positive impact in the communities where they are located.
Midas Automotive gifts a vehicle to a deserving community member every year through Project Spark.