Another windy day, cold nights continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The next few days will feature chilly to cold weather before things turn around for the weekend. Thanksgiving week starts out on a warmer note.

THURSDAY: Expect full sun with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees – cooler than Wednesday. WNW winds will pick up quickly after sunrise, gusting to 30+ mph much of the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Winds will die down after sunset, leaving another cold night ahead. Lows will drop into the middle 30s overnight.

FRIDAY: The coldest day! Despite a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 50s by afternoon. The winds shouldn’t be as intense, but NW winds up to 15 mph will add an extra chill!

WEEKEND: Saturday morning still looks to bring widespread frost to potentially freezing conditions. Highs should reach 60 degrees Saturday and into the upper 60s by Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The 70s are back as are rain chances. Forecast confidence remains low through the week, but the overall pattern suggests some potentially active weather at some point Wednesday or Thursday. Until then, isolated showers are possible Monday and Tuesday afternoons.