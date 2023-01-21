Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing

since October.

His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario.

Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for him since he went missing in October.

The last time we spoke with them, they questioned if they would ever see Shaw again.

Now, that his body has been identified, the road to healing can begin.

“From the beginning, we had the highest hopes. It’s not going to happen to us,” said Tyler Sanders, Shaw’s cousin.

Tyler Sanders never thought her family would be grieving over the death of her cousin, Shaw, who went missing in October.

“We are not the best family but we are most definitely not the worst and he was a person you would call the best person,” said Sanders.

Days turned to weeks, and the past four months have been an emotional rollercoaster for the family.

Although the search result was not in favor of Shaw’s loved ones, the family now has closure on the situation.

“More so relieved, it’s hard to explain but it’s a relief we know where he is but it is also sad to know that this was the outcome,” said Sanders.

Noxubee Coroner R.L. Calhoun explained how the crime lab was able to make a positive identification of the body.

“I sent the dental records on down to the crime lab as soon as I got the word that they needed them. I had them down there for 48 hours and right now they were able to make an identification under the dental records,” said Calhoun.

Sanders said the next step is to get justice for Shaw.

“Even though this happened we don’t hate anyone. We’re not blaming anybody’s family except the people who have involved themselves. We would like for you to come forward. It would be better if you would come forward. It’s already been drawn out since October the quicker you say hey I just did it, the quicker it will be over for us, ” said Sanders.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take the lead on the case.

The family plans to hold a candlelight vigil at a later date.

