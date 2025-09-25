New police chief is no stranger to the position for Shannon

Rogers was hired earlier this month, but he is familiar with the department. He retired as Shannon Police Chief in late May, but says he is ready to take on the job once again.

“I took off, recharged my battery, now have a full Duracell in me, ready to get back to work,” Chief Rogers said.

Rogers said his initial plans weren’t to return to police work, but he said community members wanted him back.

“Citizens in the city called me, said, ‘Chief, we want you to come back’,” Rogers said.

Chief Rogers said he plans to emphasize Community-Oriented Policing. Rogers said Shannon officers have been visiting churches on Wednesday nights to get to know people.

He has also been making the rounds at local businesses.

“One of the first things I have been doing since I have been back is checking in with businesses, letting them know, if there are any concerns, I will try and help,” he said.

And putting more officers on the streets is a top priority.

“I would like to get to the point where we have two officers on per shift. We had an officer assaulted here last month, and we need more than one officer on at a time,” Chief Rogers said.

Chief Rogers said he is grateful for the public support and also promises to work hard to make sure crime is not tolerated in Shannon and its residents and businesses are safe.