Anti-Hazing Is A Big Priority For The University of Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s Rush Week at the University of Mississippi and a thousands of students will be going through the recruitment process.

Many universities have been in the national spotlight because of fraternity hazing cases.

Recently, Louisiana State University suspended one of its fraternities and put a hold on the university’s Greek Life.

A huge focus for the University of Mississippi is being proactive and educating students and parents about hazing.

When you drive down Sorority or Fraternity Row on the Ole Miss campus and see white tents out front, it means one thing, Rush Week.

It also means the university is using its educational and outreach tools to highlight its anti-hazing policy.

“That medical anonymity element, coupled with our hazing policy, which is really a zero tolerance for hazing, or any of sort of hazing behavior on our campus, gives us the tools then to be responsive in a way that we can be educational, but also take care of folks,” says University of Mississippi Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, Brandi Hephner LaBanc.

The first message to the Greek hopefuls, is don’t be afraid to say something if you are being hazed.

“My biggest focus has been this year particularly, focusing on the potential new numbers and focusing on it’s okay to be the one who steps out and says this isn’t right and it’s okay. This is what is right, this is what is wrong, and showing them what hazing may look like and if you feel uncomfortable at any time, or if you feel like you’re being forced to do anything, it’s okay to say no,” says University of Mississippi Panhellenic President of the Panhellenic Council, Caitlyn Clegg.

Greek leaders say the fight against hazing doesn’t end with Sunday’s bid day.

“All of our IFC and panhellenic potential new members will sign a hazing compliance statement, meaning that they understand that there are university policies, there are state laws, and that they are aware of them and also, that they are going to be committed to reporting things if they are aware of them,” says University of Mississippi Interim Director of Fraternal Leadership and Learning, Alexa Arndt.

The school now has a website where you can report mistreatment anonymously.

“You can leave as much information, or as little information as possible. You can upload videos, photos, anything that is going to help us hold our organizations more accountable. They have committed theirselves to make better men and women and we can do so in a way without hazing,” says Arndt.

There have been no recent reports of hazing at the University of Mississippi.