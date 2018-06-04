Four arrested for apartment home invasion, kidnapping, burglary

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Four people, including a juvenile, are facing charges of Burglary, home invasion and Kidnapping.

18-year-old’s Raymond Coffey Junior, Ricky Gerard and Theo Holloway, along with the juvenile, turned themselves the night of the alleged incident.

Oxford Police were called to the Flatts at South Campus for a home invasion on May 31.

Police say the four held a victim against their will and robbed the apartment.

When the four turned themselves in, they also brought back the alleged stolen items.

Their bonds have been set at $150,000.