Apex Ammunition co-founder spoke to Columbus Rotary

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County ammunition maker talks about supply and demand.

Apex Ammunition co-founder Jared Lewis spoke to the Columbus Rotary Club Tuesday.

The company launched in 2017 after a hunting trip.

As the world tried to figure out a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lewis believes many turned to the outdoors.

That is one reason behind the short supply of ammunition and the higher prices.

“Large to do with COVID. It forced a lot of people to go outside. People were working from home. They was looking for outdoor recreational activities. It brought a lot of new shooters to the market. People started purchasing more, buying more things and it started making small parts, you know, steel and plastic things of that nature, across the spectrum, you know, not just ammunition,” said Jared Lewis, Apex Ammunition Co-Founder.

Some law enforcement even had problems getting ammunition during the pandemic.

Nick Charney and Jason Lonsberry also co-founded the veteran-owned company.