Appeal denied: Lydia Martinez life sentence still stands

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The state court of appeals denied a murder conviction appeal in a gruesome Lowndes County case.

Lydia Martinez appealed her conviction alleging a violation of her right to a speedy trial, an improper venue, and a failure by the trial court to provide a sufficient record for her appeal.

Lydia Martinez was convicted of first-degree murder in Oktibbeha County for helping her daughter, Christina Martinez, kill Manuel Vasquez.

Christina Martinez and Manuel Vasquez were married at the time of the homicide. His body was destroyed after he was killed in the New Hope home where they all lived.

Lydia Martinez’s sentence of life in prison still stands.

