Appeals Court Denies Rehearing

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Court of Appeals says it will not revisit a May ruling which kept a Starkville man in prison.

Cedric Young filed a request for a rehearing after justices in May rejected his appeal of his attempted murder and armed robbery convictions. Those came after he shot a store clerk during a 2015 robbery of a Starkville convenience store. Young had claimed a juror was improperly excluded from the trial and that his lawyer did not defend him well enough. He is currently serving a 50 year sentence.