Applications now open for MDWFP’s newest cadet class

MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF WILDLIFE FISHERIES PARK

Applications are now open to become part of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks newest cadet class.

MDWFP is responsible for preserving and protecting the state’s natural resources through enforcing law, game, and fish laws, promoting safe outdoor recreation, and building relationships within the outdoor community.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and Successfully complete and receive a favorable background check.

Applicants will also need to pass a physical, drug, and alcohol screening.

The deadline to apply is March 17.

To find out more about application requirements, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com

You can also contact the law enforcement bureau office at lerecruitment@wfp.ms.gov.

