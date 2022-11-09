Appointee for Yalobusha County Sheriff wins seat outright
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man appointed to be the Yalobusha County Sheriff wins the seat outright.
County leaders promoted Jerimaine Gooch to the position in August 2021.
Last night, he won a special election for the seat.
Luther Folson Jr. was the closest vote-getter to Gooch, who won with more than 62% of the vote.
Gooch was the chief deputy when former sheriff Mark Fulco died during his first term in office.
