Appointee for Yalobusha County Sheriff wins seat outright

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man appointed to be the Yalobusha County Sheriff wins the seat outright.

County leaders promoted Jerimaine Gooch to the position in August 2021.

Last night, he won a special election for the seat.

Luther Folson Jr. was the closest vote-getter to Gooch, who won with more than 62% of the vote.

Gooch was the chief deputy when former sheriff Mark Fulco died during his first term in office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter