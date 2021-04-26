April 27th, 2011 weather analysis

All the ingredients came together on April 27th, 2011 for a major tornado outbreak across Mississippi and Alabama. This was a multi-day event in the Southeast that produced over 300 tornadoes and left hundreds dead.

The tornadoes in the WCBI viewing area came in waves with deadly twisters occurring during both the early morning and afternoon hours. The town of Smithville, MS took a direct hit just before 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service offices that cover our area have detailed summaries of all the tornadoes here:

NWS Birmingham

NWS Memphis

NWS Jackson