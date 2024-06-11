April storms: FEMA assistance approved for Mississippians

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippians impacted by April storms can receive federal help.

President Biden approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for Individual Assistance from FEMA.

In our area, Neshoba and Scott Counties were on the approved list. Across the state, Hancock, Hinds, Humphreys, and Madison Counties will all get assistance.

This help from FEMA will include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, and low-cost loans for uninsured property loss.

The damage occurred from April 8 through April 11. There were 13 tornadoes, flooding, and straight-line winds during that time.

Two people also died from those severe storms.

