Aquatic center brings in visitors, revenue to the area

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Families from across the southeast are spending their weekend in Tupelo, for a swim meet. The Aquatic Center has brought in a lot of visitors, and revenue, for the area.

No matter where they’re from, visitors to the Tupelo Aquatic Center are impressed.

“The facility is great, in fact we’re trying to build a facility like this in Memphis,” said Caren Nichol.

“I love it, it’s definitely an upgrade from what we have back at home,” said Lilly Byrne, of Georgia.

Swim meets mean big business for the Tupelo Aquatic Center. The Aquatic Center hosts 6-8 meets a year. Most competitors and their families are from out of town.

“For a family, it’s four or five nights of hotels, plus food, so it’s probably a thousand dollars a family would probably spend to come here,” said Mark Schilling, a coach from Georgia.

Restaurants plan ahead for swim meets and other athletic events. In fact, a big tournament weekend can mean a big boost for a businesses bottom line.

“We will do an extra days’ worth of business, so instead of having a seven day week we have an eight day week,” said Cory Fremont, general manager of Sweet Pepper’s Deli in Tupelo.

For employees, it means opportunities for more hours, and for the city, bigger sales tax numbers.

And of course many visitors take in popular attractions such as the Buffalo Park, the auto museum and the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum.