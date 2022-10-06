Archivists present research on database identifying victims of slavery

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A digital database is being developed to include victims of slavery across the South.

Today, archivists gave a presentation on “The Lantern Project: Uncovering Local African-American History” at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library.

The project is headed by Mississippi State.

It will include digitized and searchable legal records of slavery in Mississippi and Lowndes County.

You will be able to search at libraries at MSU, Ole Miss, Delta State, Natchez, and Columbus, along with Montgomery, Alabama.

The three-year project that could reconnect families is funded by U.S. National Archives and Records Administration.

