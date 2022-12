SUNDAY: Highs stick with the mid 40s despite more sunshine Sunday. Lows drop into the upper 20s overnight. No rain is expected.

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Several rain chances and extensive cloud cover will make for several gloomy days throughout the week. A robust cold front brings highs from the 50s Thursday into the lower 20s by Friday.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances return Monday and Tuesday with the opportunity for scattered showers across the region. Highs slowly recover into the low 50s Thursday before a strong cold front early Friday brings highs into the low 20s while lows drop into the low 10s.