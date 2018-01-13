The Arctic Chill Returns

TONIGHT: The cool down will continue overnight as lows drop into upper teens once again. Skies will remain clear as well, with a light northerly wind.

SUNDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds for much of the afternoon, highs will reach into the upper 30s with even lighter winds. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Martin Luther King Jr. day is looking to be fairly nice. Highs will push near 50° with clouds and sunshine. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts because everything changes Tuesday.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY: The next arctic cold front looks to push through bringing highs back into the upper 20s and low 30s while overnight lows will be back into the low teens. Winds will also pick back up behind the front leading to significant wind chills. There is the chance for some light snow to fall during the day on Tuesday, but models seem to be trending drier which would limit accumulation.

WEDNESDAY: The sunshine returns but the arctic air remains. Highs will once again struggle to reach 30° during the day with overnight lows remaining in the teens.

LATE NEXT WEEK: We will continue to slowly warm through the later half of the week. Thursday should be in the low 40s and we will be close to 50 by Friday. Next weekend will be much warmer with highs approaching 60 degrees.