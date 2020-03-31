Are you eligible to receive a stimulus check?

COLUMBUS – With President Donald Trump signing off on the coronavirus stimulus package, the question now is, when will you receive a check and are you eligible?

With the U.S. economy struggling, more Americans are spending less during the COVID-19 outbreak

Lawmakers believe a recently passed $2 trillion stimulus package will help struggling families, even some who have lost their job.

Financial Concepts owner Rhonda Ferguson said the money is not a loan and it is non-taxable.

“This is a payment that does not have to be repaid won’t be a deductive from a tax refund or anything like that this is a stimulus package designed to help folks who may have added expenses,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson said if you’re a taxpayer, you’re eligible to receive a check.

As for elderly folks who aren’t required to file taxes?

“There’s gonna be a simple tax form that they can file online because they will still be qualified for the stimulus check,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson adds that the IRS is hoping to deliver these checks within the next three weeks.

“All of these guidelines are coming out, but they coming out slowly. Remember, the IRS is practicing social distancing as well and getting us information and directive they are working as fast as they can,” said Ferguson

