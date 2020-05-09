Area animal shelters adapt to COVID-19 related restrictions

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) — COVID-19 is having an impact in almost every area of our society. Even our 4 -legged friends are being affected.

This is normally one of the busiest times of the year for Animal Shelters, but with new restrictions in place, they’re having to change the way they operate.

Animal surrenders have decreased at the Oktibbeha county humane society, but, unfortunately so have adoption rates.

So, they’re taking steps to get those numbers up.

“So OCHS has implemented several precautions in order to protect the health and safety of our staff and the animals that are in our care,” said Martha Thomas, the Director of Development and Community Relations for OCHS. “We have about 145 animals in our care and about 80 at the shelter and about 60 in foster homes.”

Coronavirus has forced the Oktibbeha County Humane Society to change the way it operates.

“Starting back in March we held an adoption special and pushed fosters trying to get as many animals out of the shelter as possible,” said Thomas. “March 15th is when we locked our doors however we are still open to visitors but by appointment only.”

The “appointment only” policy is just one of the changes.

Everyone that enters the animal shelter is required to wear a mask, including the staff.

“Their safety is paramount and in order for our animals to be well cared for and provided for our staff needs to be healthy and safe,” said Thomas.

According to Thomas, the animal shelter has had a 22% decrease in animal intake. That’s the good news.

The bad news is there has also been a 38% decrease in adoptions.

“We re concerned that with that 22% decrease and the number of intakes for that period, we’re concerned about those animals and are they out in the community or are they going to come in and flood once our doors are unlocked and we’re open regular hours, were not sure but were doing the best we can to care for the animals in our care and continue to serve the community,” said Thomas.

The Humane Society has a special adoption event to help free up space in case that happens.

“Starting today Saturday may 9th to may 17th thanks to Bisol pet foundation were running the empty the shelters event where all adoptable pets are $25,” said Thomas.

Every adoptable pet is spayed, neutered, and microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering, you can visit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society’s website at https://www.ochsms.org/ to see which animals are available.