Area Car Dealer Will Continue Representing MS on National Level

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- From the Golden Triangle to Washington.

An area dealer has been elected by his peers to continue representing the state on a national level.

- Advertisement -

Michael Joe Cannon, owner of Cannon Ford-Lincoln of Starkville, will serve as the Director of Mississippi on the National Automobile Dealers Association Board.

He’ll be in charge of keeping the more than 150 new car dealers in Mississippi informed on legislative regulatory affairs that may be coming up, as well as any issues or concerns that are happening on the national level.

Cannon has been in the automobile industry for more than three decades and said he’s thrilled to represent the state for a third term.

“We feel like you’ve got to give back,” said Cannon. “I’ve always thought the more you gave, the more you get back, so it’s an honor and a privilege to be able to serve and represent all of the great dealers that we have in this great state of Mississippi. I would not be able to do that if it wasn’t for great employees being able to take care of things while I was at home, and also taking care of our great customers.”

Cannon’s new term will officially begin in March 2021, and he’ll hold that position for the next three years.