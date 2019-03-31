Area children participate in historic home tour

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Every year thousands of people travel to Columbus for the Spring Pilgrimage.

This year is the 79th anniversary of the event.

One of the most popular activities is the historic home tour.

The Amzi Love Home in downtown Columbus is frequently visited by tourists during this time.

The house has remained in the same family for 8 generations, and many of the furnishings in the home are original.

“It’s kind of really special to see an old house still here from like a long time ago,” said 9-year-old Libby Crosson.

Crosson is one of the tour guides to the home.

Her job is to provide background and history to the objects and furnishings in one of the back bedrooms.

“We talk about the bedspread, the dresser with the daisy perfume, the letterbox, the trunk, the bathroom… I think it’s important for people to not forget that old things matter from history back then,” said Crosson.

Libby isn’t the only child working on the tour, though.

12-year-old Michaela Rixie is also helping out around the historic home.

“My favorite part about doing all of it is meeting strangers and telling them things about Columbus,” said Rixie.

Tour organizers said it’s especially important for Children to learn about their town’s history.

“Children need to know where they come from. They need to know the past because the past does repeat its self. They need to know where they come from, and they need to know where they are going. It gives them a better sense of identity, I believe,’ said hostess Angela Rixie.

It seems like the kids also agree on the historical value of the home.

“Whenever people do come down here, they don’t think that a lot of historical things have happened, but they have. I think it’s important for everybody to know history because history is one of the most important things,” said Michaela Rixie.

The historic home tours will continue until April 6th.