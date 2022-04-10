Area chuches team up to host Easter festival in New Hope

Kiddos even got their picture taken with Peter Cottontail.

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- The Easter Bunny hopped all the way to Lowndes County Saturday morning.

Area churches partnered to host an Easter Fair at the New Hope Community Center.

Games, food, and a petting zoo were provided for families. Of course, kids participated in an Easter egg hunt.

Organizers say this is one way for the community to come together through the pandemic.

“We started around Christmas time last year to go ahead and get some events outside and then it just spun off into doing a Christmas thing out here . Now, we’re doing an Easter thing,” said Rhonda Dye.

“We have a tradition of loving others more than we love ourselves and that’s the joy that brings our heart is being able to do this sponsoring it, supporting it, investing in it, and volunteering,” said Robert Benton.

Prizes were given away for the each Easter egg group.