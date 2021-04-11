Area coaches and athletes awarded with “Night of Champions”

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Coaches and students from area middle schools and high schools were honored for their work with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

District One FCA held its “Night of Champions” at Tupelo’s Harrisburg Baptist Church.

Students and coaches from schools in the seven-county area were recognized as champions for their work on their school campuses.

The “Night of Champions” brings together coaches and student-athletes and leaders from the schools to share stories of how FCA is making a difference in the lives of thousands of students each week.

“It’s amazing to know, I’m picked to be a champion, to be honored tonight, that they feel like I’ve done my job, to serve and spread the Gospel and it’s an amazing feeling,” said Landry Kent of New Albany Middle School.

“It’s an opportunity for our students to turn to someone, when FCA coaches and affiliates are there, and sponsors are there, they are able to find those guys and talk to them about difficult situations and it gives them another perspective, another opportunity to learn, those guys are constantly bringing the Word of God to our students and our student-athletes,” said Head football coach Clint Hoots.

“We’re deeply grateful for the opportunity FCA has to help encourage leadership in the schools, by students and faculty inappropriate ways that carry on that ministry. We see transformed lives and that in turn transforms the culture of the school,” said Rob Rice, FCA Board Chairman.

The guest speaker at the “Night of Champions” was Fleceia Comeaux.

She is the coordinator for all chaplains who serve in the WNBA.

Comeaux will visit schools throughout the area over the next week sharing her story with students and teachers.