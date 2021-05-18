Area farmers experience another “wet spring” but remain optimistic

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Area farmers are in the middle of a “somewhat difficult spring.”

Reid Nevins with the MSU Extension Service in Lowndes County said there’s been an abundance of rainfall over the last few weeks, which isn’t necessarily great for crops.

Ideally, crops like corn and soybeans are planted earlier in the Spring, but for the past three years, it’s been too wet to plant them early.

However, Nevins said many farmers are ahead of where they were last year.

“So far the crops, for the most part, look pretty good, you know, what has been planted, but there’s a lot of fields out there that need planting. But for the most part, they look pretty good. You know, a few low spots. Personally, my corn there, I plant a few acres, so my corn in some of my low areas… It’s been wet on it. So, it hadn’t done a lot of growing, but hopefully, it’s going to improve and temperatures will warm up and it’ll be a little bit dryer but we definitely don’t want the rain to stop, I’ll tell you that. I’m sure we’ll be begging for it later on,” said Nevins.

Nevins said the Golden Triangle is known for producing four main crops of corn, cotton, soybeans, and peanuts.