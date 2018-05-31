Area fire crews share hidden dangers of the job

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s no secret that firefighters face a number of dangers.

But over the years it’s been learned that some of those dangers go unseen, forcing departments to change protocols in an effort to keep the men and women who suit up, healthier and on the squad even longer.

It’s no regular washing machine. The suds are doing more than discarding dirt and grime.

It’s getting rid of other toxins helping save firefighters’ lives.

The National Fire Protection Association states that firefighters have a 9% higher chance than normal of being diagnosed with cancer.

A number that’s a wake up call for Columbus Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Duane Hughes.

“It’s the unknown, the thing that we are actually exposing ourselves to. These cancer causing agents that not only we experience on scene, but we’re bringing back to our firehouse,” said Hughes.

Crews breathe in toxins or they seep through the skin and over years it can cause deadly consequences.

Way back when, the technology crews use now didn’t exist.

“There was time many years ago air-packs were unheard of and nobody had air-packs,” said Anthony Colom, Public Information Officer for the Columbus Fire Dpt.

Practices have changed over the years, including the way crews decontaminate themselves from toxins.

There are two ways. A wet decon and dry decon.

The right one depends on the type of scene where they responded.

“We make sure we have an idea of what chemicals they are possibly exposed to. That determines the type of decon we set up. Decon has to be set up before we send any individual in,” said Hughes.

Here’s how wet decon works after the firefighters duty on scene is over.

“He’s rinsing him from top to bottom and then he’s going to brush him. He’s going to get both side,” Marco Rodriguez.

After being brushed, he’s rinsed again to rid of any other residue, and slowly makes his way to a safe zone.

“You want to protect his respiratory pack as much as possible,” said Rodriguez.

Since 9/11, Hughes says cancer diagnosis in firefighters has dramatically increased.

Bunker gear is no longer allowed in living quarters, and remember the washer and dryer, uniforms are thrown in after each use.

“If there’s anything we can do to prolong the life of our emergency responders, it only betters their response in the community,” said Hughes.

“We’re saving lives. Not just the public but our own,” said Colom.