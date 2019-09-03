First responders attend workshop to help them train others more efficiently

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Instructors from police, sheriff’s departments and other emergency responders across Northeast Mississippi spent their Labor Day in specialized training.

A three-day course was held at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center. The Instructor Development Workshop was taught by representatives with the National Center for Biomedical Research and Training.

That workshop was designed to enhance and improve teaching skills of experienced instructors. Participants took part in group discussions, practical exercises and peer and self-assessments.

“We train first responders so they can be in the best position, have high-level capabilities to keep people safe, we look at events such as the hurricane we’re currently preparing for, job of first responders is difficult, so we want to make sure from a training standpoint we’re providing best level of opportunity for these first responders to keep themselves and keep the public safe,” said Roy Bethge, an instructor with NCBRT.

The NCBRT is part of The National Domestic Preparedness Consortium, a professional alliance sponsored through the Department of Homeland Security.