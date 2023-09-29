Area high schoolers explore careers in aviation at Pittsboro Airport

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Take to the skies. Students from Vardaman High School and Bruce High School were invited on the tarmac at Pittsboro Airport to see up close the possible career paths in aviation.

Nicole Thomas with Raspet Flight Research Laboratory at Mississippi State University talked about the field of experimental aviation research.

This includes aviation design and technology.

Delta State University has majors in commercial and agricultural aviation.

And, emergency medical response relies on trained helicopter pilots and crews.

In addition, students heard from pilot recruiters and flight attendants, along with local pilots.

The Aviation Day was sponsored by Vardaman High School.

