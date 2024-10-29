Area jail prepares inmates to re-enter society

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At the Winston Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility, they’ve recognized the need to prepare inmates to re-enter society.

And one way to help them stay out of the system is to help them get into the workforce.

Finding a job can be difficult, especially if you don’t have any specialized skills.

But a lack of skills coupled with a criminal record can make that job search even more difficult.

The Winston Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility has started a program that allows inmates to learn skilled trades while they serve out their sentences.

“Many inmates have gotten out of prison and didn’t have anything to fall back on, didn’t have any kind of job skills. And so that’s what we want to do here in Winston County, is change the narrative of that being something an inmate has to deal with,” said County jail Chaplain, Anthony McIntosh.

Through the Elite program, the inmates participate in four welding classes over 90 days.

With each class, they get a certification.

Shane McDaniel is the director of the Winston Louisville Career and Technological Center.

He is also one of the program’s instructors.

“All the inmates start out with a basic welding, then we move into an advanced welding. Then we do a blueprint fitting class, when they learn to read tape measures, blueprints, actually fitting up projects. And once the projects are finished fitting, they’re welding them out to specifications. And then we finally do the forklift training, which is 8 hours at the end,” said McDaniel.

Kenton Johnson said the program has given him more than a skill.

It has also given him hope.

“This class just gives us an opportunity and a different outlook on life, especially with some of us that’s going home soon. It just gives us a better way of living when we do get back to society,” said Johnson.

Johnson told WCBI he enjoys the class and looks forward to using those welding skills in the future.

“It is something that I definitely do want to get into when I get out, especially with me going home in a few weeks, it’ll still be fresh on my mind. You know it’s a blessing to even be a part of this, so I’m just grateful for it,” said Johnson.

Kenton & the other trustees meet twice a week at the Winston Louisville Career and Technological Center.

