Area kids to learn importance of money managing at Lemonade Day event

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Young entrepreneurs are getting ready to sell fresh glasses of lemonade with a side of ambition.

Lemonade Day gives kids their first taste of building a business and many are even able to receive micro-loans from Cadence Bank to get started and learn the importance of managing your finances.

Participants will be setting up shop all over the Golden Triangle on July 15 and it’s expected to be bigger than ever.

“It all started about five years ago with Mark Castleberry wanting to sponsor it and it started just in Starkville and has grown to the Golden Triangle. In fact, we’ve got over 300 kids signed up and over 100 stands which is amazing and is much bigger than some cities that are much larger than us,” said Jeffrey Rupp, MSU Director of Outreach, College of Business.

To find a map of where you can find some lemonade visit, Lemonade Day Map

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter