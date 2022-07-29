Area law enforcement and state AG’s office team for child sex crime operation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Area law enforcement and the state Attorney General’s office team for a child sex crime operation.

Thomas Shaw of Starkville is charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials.

William Hill of Oakland, California is charged enticement of a minor to meet for sexual purposes.

Starkville police say Shaw and Hill were both arrested in Starkville, as part of Operation Catfish.

In a press release, the AG’s office says the week-long operation targeted people that were online attempting to meet kids for sex or produce child pornography.

A third person was also arrested in the sting but their name and charges have not been released or the location where they were arrested.

Police in Starkville, MSU, Tupelo, and Columbus, along with deputies in Monroe, Montgomery, and Webster Counties participated. MBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were part of the operation.