Area law enforcement attend seminar on fighting illegal drug market

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The illegal drug market is always changing, and sometimes law enforcement has a hard time keeping up.

A seminar held on the Mississippi University for Women campus is helping them level the playing field.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office worked with the federally-funded Regional Counter-Drug Training Academy out of Meridian to bring the Patrol Officers’ Response to Street NArcotics Training to Columbus.

Around 30 law enforcement officers took part in the course that gets them up to date on new trends in street drugs, identifying those drugs, and learning how to handle them safely.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said these courses help keep officers and their communities safer.

“It’s important to us that we get this training for our officers, and make sure they’re equipped and have the knowledge that they need when they’re responding to calls for service out here in our community,” said Hawkins.

Officers from across Mississippi and Louisiana took part in the training.

