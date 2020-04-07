Area law enforcement explain how curfew will work

NORTHEAST, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been four days since Governor Tate Reeves issued a state-wide shelter-in-place order.

Since then, counties all across North Mississippi have been following the Governor’s lead by issuing their own curfews.

Winston County has issued a mandatory curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sheriff Jason Pugh said during this time officers will be looking for very specific behavior.

“What we won’t tolerate is people that are out stalking our businesses that are already suffering because they’re not open. We’re watching our local businesses, we’re watching our local residences. The intention is to protect our citizens,” said Pugh.

However, Pugh said officers will not be stopping every car that comes along.

“If you have to be at work, if you have things you have to do, we are making those exceptions for legitimate reasons,” said Pugh.

On Monday, the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors met to enact a curfew set to take place over the next 30 days– with violators facing up to $1,000 in fines and up to 30 days in jail.

“When you say curfew… People understand that,” said Oktibbeha County Sheriff Steve Gladney.

Gladney said when one county goes under a curfew, it can cause trouble for neighboring counties who aren’t under a curfew.

“So, everybody thought it was ok to come to Oktibbeha County, and we broke up large gatherings all weekend with people partying and that type thing,” said Gladney.

Gladney said his officers are only targeting large gatherings of people and suspicious activity.

“If you’re coming through a neighborhood at 2 a.m. driving slow, you’re probably going to get stopped… You may have a good reason… You may not have a good reason,” said Gladney.

With the shelter-place-order, there isn’t much reason to be out anyway.

“There really are not a whole lot of legitimate things that somebody would want to be out doing under this shelter in place order after 9 o’clock,” said Pugh.

“The sooner people will start going by the guidelines, the sooner we’ll get back to normalcy,” said Gladney.

Noxubee County is also issuing a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Violators could face up to $500 in fines.