Area law enforcement notice uptick in missing person reports

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – There have been multiple missing people reports throughout the Golden Triangle within the last week, and one local police department said it’s becoming an unfortunate trend.

Several of the reports involved people under the age of 22. Leaders in the West Point Police department follow a standard process when families or loved ones come in to file a missing person report.

“We want the family to tell us exactly what is going on with the child, has there have been any problems in the family there is a mental illness going on, has this person has been off their medication whatever the situation is we want them to tell us the truth because misinformation is going to lead us down a road we don’t want to go down,” said West Point Assistant Police Chief Kennedy Meaders.

Meaders said missing people cases usually go cold after 48 hours. He and his team will inform other police departments before alerting the public.

“We try to get it out to the public as soon as possible now if we fill like we need to get it out to the media we will, according to what the situation is,” said Meaders.

Meaders knows people going missing is common in his jurisdiction and other towns in the region. When that happens he knows he can contact other agencies and ask for their assistance.

“We’ll reach out to other law enforcement agencies to make them aware of what is going on thus if that person is seen anywhere in their vicinity you know just get in contact with us,” said Meaders.

Meaders said people in the community advanced technology like drones are beneficial when it comes to finding a missing person.

