Area non-profit encourages younger people to run for office in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An area non-profit is encouraging Columbus residents to run for local office.

Leslie Sorrell is the president of “A Better Columbus.”

It’s an organization focused on making The Friendly City a better place to live.

During Tuesday’s Rotary meeting, Sorrell shared her opinion that current city leaders are no longer fit for office.

She said crime is high, taxes have increased, and people are moving out of the city and into the county.

“It comes back to, you can’t talk about wanting more retail, a breakfast spot downtown, less vacant buildings, less crime and drugs without coming back to the leadership of Columbus. So, it starts at the top, and we are experiencing a leadership deficit. So, one of the things we’re going to encourage people to do is run for office. We need fresh energetic leaders that are willing to turn Columbus around and become the town we’ve all envisioned it and want it to be,” said Sorrell.

