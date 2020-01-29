Area pastors say churches must take lead in stopping violence among youth

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A group of concerned pastors said it’s time to take action to try and prevent senseless acts of violence like the fatal shooting that left the 17-year-old dead.

Pastors representing churches across denominational and racial lines met Wednesday afternoon at Tupelo’s Temple of Compassion and Deliverance.

They said the fatal shooting Tuesday evening should concern every member of the community, and pastors said churches must take the lead discussing the issue and finding solutions.

“Our young people in this day and time they want to be looked at as hard, when you are looked at as hard, it means you are cool and somewhat thuggish, but we go to help them to understand that life is valuable, and when you take a life it’s almost like taking your life,” said Bishop Clarence Parks, Pastor of TCD.

Pastors and other community activists are planning a rally to encourage young people to choose nonviolent means to solve disagreements.