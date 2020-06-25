Area pawnshop transforms into a place of worship

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Days after being voted out of a church for his public stance on racial issues and injustice, Bishop Scott Volland announces his return to the pulpit.

You see the name right here behind me, this used to be the Possum Town Pawn Shop, but that’s all about to change. Bishop Scott Volland says his vision is going to continue right here in this building.

It doesn’t look like much right now on the inside but this will be transformed into a church sanctuary.

“We got three points as “The Bridge, and that’s to connect people with God, connect people with people and connect people with the world,” said Bishop Volland.

The pawn shop will be “The Bridge.” A church that Bishop Volland visions as a place representing the community.

“This is in the part of the city that needs a good strong church, needs a place where all people, all cultures can gather together and worship together and really build a sense of community,” said Volland.

It was Monday when we spoke with Bishop Volland after he was voted out for taking a stand on social injustice. He says that was the past and now he’s looking forward.

“We’re certainly welcoming all people to come in and be a part to build this for the community, said Volland.

Volland admits the conversion from pawnshop to sanctuary is going to take a lot of work, but nothing will deter his mission.

“We’re going to dive in headfirst and make sure we take the steps necessary to make sure it’s what God wants it to be,” said Volland.

The first service will be held here this coming Sunday.