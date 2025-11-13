Area projects receive grants from MS Arts Council for building/renovations

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three area projects received a total of more than $1 million from the Mississippi Arts Council for building and renovation projects.

The Arts Council announced more than $4 million in grants statewide.

One million of that is going to two projects in Lafayette County.

The University of Mississippi Research Foundation will receive $500,000 to build a writer’s studio at the Greenfield Farm Writers Residency.

And, the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council was also awarded $500,000. That money will be used to construct the Humanities Hub.

In Tupelo, the Harrisburg Cultural and Social Services Center, the organization responsible for the Link Centre, has been awarded $225,000 to repair and preserve the Concert Hall.

In all, 17 organizations across Mississippi received grants from the Building Fund for the Arts.

