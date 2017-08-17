Area School District Clips Eclipse Viewings

ITAWAMBA COUNTY (WCBI) – Itawamba County Schools are joining a growing list of schools nationwide which will prevent students from viewing Monday’s total eclipse.

The school says it is making the move in the interest of student safety and to shield the district from any potential liability should a student suffer vision damage. The district plans steps to keep students from being outside during the eclipse hours of 1:00- 3:00 pm. Some schools had initially sold eclipse glasses but that money will be refunded. Other Mississippi districts have sent home permission slips specifically tailored to the eclipse and releasing the district from liability if a student is injured during a watch event.