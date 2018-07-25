An Area School District Implements Drug Testing Policy

HOULKA, Miss. (WCBI)- There will be a new policy in the Chickasaw County School District aimed at keeping students drug-free.

This school year, a new drug testing program will go into effect for seventh through 12th graders at Houlka Attendance Center.

The purpose of the new policy is to create a safe and secure environment for students.

Principal Anthony Golding said drugs on campus isn’t a issue at Houlka, and he hopes this new approach will help keep it that way.

“This will also give our students in grades seven through 12 a way to say no to peer pressure,” said Golding. “You can say no to peer pressure when you have something at stake, and with the extracurriculars being a stake, we are giving them an easier way to say no.”

Golding said students who participate in clubs and extracurricular activities, hold elected leadership positions, or drive to school will be drug tested.

“Students will be given a form to sign and it’ll be up to parental consent for them to participate in this policy,” the principal said.

Students will be randomly selected for testing.

On average, a total of 10 students will be tested every nine weeks, resulting in a total of 40 students who will be tested throughout the school year.

“Should a student fail a drug test, we would give them a 30 day extracurricular suspension, meaning if it were a basketball player that failed the drug test, they would not be able to participate in that sport for 30 days,” Golding explained. “We will use our counselors here at school to try and work with them and get some drug counseling going to try and help them through whatever issues they may be having.”

If a student fails a drug test for a second time, they’ll be suspended for 90 days and a third offense will result in a 180 day suspension.

“Should a student fail a drug test and they had a prescription for the said drug, we will work with our school nurse,” said Golding. “She knows what prescriptions our students take, there is a form they must fill out at the beginning of the year, so she would be aware of that prescription and she could come in and say they failed because of this reason.”

If a parent chooses not sign the consent form, that student cannot participate in any extracurricular activities.

The school district is working with the Drug, Alcohol, & DNA Testing Services & Supplies in Tupelo to administer this policy.

The pilot program will cost the district $1,200.